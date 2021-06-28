Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys Shares of 19,508 Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,508 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,659,000. Vicor makes up 0.6% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VICR. Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Vicor by 1,364.1% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 651,750 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,418,000 after buying an additional 607,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Vicor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,595,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vicor by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,051,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $281,451,000 after buying an additional 124,668 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vicor during the 4th quarter valued at $5,402,000. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its position in Vicor by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 164,370 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 53,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kemble D. Morrison sold 885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.72, for a total transaction of $82,057.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,275.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrew D’amico sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $93,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $93,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,885 shares of company stock valued at $349,907. Insiders own 33.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial upped their target price on shares of Vicor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vicor in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Vicor from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vicor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VICR traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.23. The stock had a trading volume of 3,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,777. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.37 and a beta of 0.67. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $68.19 and a 12-month high of $104.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.75.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Vicor had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The company had revenue of $88.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Vicor Co. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vicor Company Profile

Vicor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets modular power components and power systems for converting electrical power in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers a range of brick-format DC-DC converters; complementary components; and input and output voltage, and output power products, as well as electrical and mechanical accessories.

