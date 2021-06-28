Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stake Boosted by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 256,583 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for 3.7% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $37,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter.

VIG traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $154.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,340. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.13. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $113.78 and a 12 month high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

