Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Buys New Stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 14,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,033,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 29.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AFRM stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $63.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,743. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.20. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.94 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Affirm from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Truist cut their price target on Affirm from $160.00 to $77.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Affirm in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.29.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

