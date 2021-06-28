Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 114.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,207 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 50.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $32.99. 848,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,113,441. Plug Power Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.06 and a 1-year high of $75.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.58 and a current ratio of 26.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -23.87 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 21st. The electronics maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 7.12% and a negative net margin of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. Plug Power’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PLUG shares. Barclays increased their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Plug Power from $88.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (down previously from $65.00) on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.94.

Plug Power Inc provides hydrogen fuel cell turnkey solutions for the electric mobility and stationary power markets in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, and fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, as well as related hydrogen and green hydrogen generation, storage, and dispensing infrastructure.

