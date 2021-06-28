TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 2,898,120 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 154.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,898,120 shares during the quarter. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 0.7% of TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. TD Asset Management Inc. owned 0.05% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $646,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.4% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,450,000. Affiance Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 11,336 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $569,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 146,369 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $19,825,000 after buying an additional 60,131 shares during the period.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

TLT traded up $1.48 on Monday, hitting $143.49. 413,152 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,088,985. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $133.19 and a twelve month high of $172.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.57.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.