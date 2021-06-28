TD Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593,812 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 200,604 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of The Home Depot worth $486,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in The Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Loop Capital raised their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.65.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HD traded up $0.25 on Monday, reaching $313.88. 62,833 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,378,925. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $318.21. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $240.34 and a twelve month high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $333.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

