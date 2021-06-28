Kempen Capital Management N.V. Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Kempen Capital Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NEM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter worth about $390,542,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 95,698,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,767,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,076,774 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Newmont by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 16,130,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $972,175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937,966 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,631,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $580,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Newmont by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,677,313 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,391,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,823 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.33.

In other news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $280,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 105,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,361,902.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 46,514 shares of company stock worth $3,148,773. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NEM opened at $62.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $50.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.38. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 10.18%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.71%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

