FWL Investment Management LLC Has $5.23 Million Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 16.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,340 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Twilio makes up about 3.5% of FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. FWL Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $5,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TWLO. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Twilio by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,540,198,000 after acquiring an additional 205,428 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $932,715,000 after acquiring an additional 943,403 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Twilio by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,146,218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $731,345,000 after acquiring an additional 333,733 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Twilio by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,789,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $608,941,000 after acquiring an additional 275,920 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

TWLO traded up $12.28 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $395.97. The company had a trading volume of 13,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,200,122. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $206.56 and a 52 week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -99.14 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.39.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The company had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Twilio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $437.80.

In related news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.06, for a total transaction of $151,730.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.21, for a total transaction of $17,780,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 137,523 shares of company stock valued at $48,782,968. 6.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

