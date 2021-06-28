Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.68 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.68 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Qualys’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.67 and the highest is $0.69. Qualys reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Qualys will report full-year earnings of $2.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.70 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.93 to $3.02. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Qualys.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $96.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.17 million. Qualys had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 17.40%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QLYS. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Qualys from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.78.

In other Qualys news, Director Jeffrey P. Hank sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $93,878.33. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,071.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Bruce K. Posey sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total transaction of $990,375.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 92,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,384.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,100 shares of company stock worth $3,445,470. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Qualys by 8,814.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Qualys by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,371 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. 92.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys stock traded up $2.86 on Wednesday, hitting $104.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 879 shares, compared to its average volume of 467,516. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.41 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.97. Qualys has a one year low of $86.65 and a one year high of $148.84.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management, Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response, Threat Protection, Continuous Monitoring, Patch Management, Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response, Indication of Compromise, Certificate Assessment, Policy Compliance, Security Configuration Assessment, PCI Compliance, File Integrity Monitoring, Security Assessment Questionnaire, Out of-Band Configuration Assessment, Web Application Scanning, Web Application Firewall, Global IT Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Certificate Inventory, Cloud Inventory, Cloud Security Assessment, and Container Security.

