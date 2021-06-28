C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. reduced its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 2.1% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTIP. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at $129,703,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $89,381,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,233,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,247,000 after purchasing an additional 732,456 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,366,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,951,000 after purchasing an additional 726,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter valued at $36,057,000.

NASDAQ VTIP traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.34. The stock had a trading volume of 12,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,688. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.21. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $52.46.

