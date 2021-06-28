Nicholas Company Inc. Has $31.97 Million Stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240,710 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in Ball were worth $31,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,380,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,733,000 after acquiring an additional 746,159 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of Ball by 8.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 457,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,779,000 after buying an additional 36,958 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Ball by 105.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 26,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after buying an additional 13,387 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Ball by 20.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 740,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,712,000 after buying an additional 126,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Ball by 0.6% during the first quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 999,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,700,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BLL shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Ball from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Longbow Research began coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.65.

Shares of BLL traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.81. 12,722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,952,148. Ball Co. has a one year low of $67.54 and a one year high of $102.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.43.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Ball had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 32.35%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.20%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

