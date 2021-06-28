American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 405 shares during the quarter. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $8,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AWK. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,324 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in American Water Works by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Several research firms have commented on AWK. Barclays upped their price target on American Water Works from $154.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised American Water Works from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. American Water Works currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Shares of AWK traded up $3.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 961,517. The stock has a market cap of $28.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.84 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $156.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 18.79%. American Water Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is 61.79%.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

See Also: What is a Fiduciary?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.