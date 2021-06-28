Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Buys 674 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd boosted its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,260 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for about 0.7% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $6,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:SPGI traded down $0.85 on Monday, reaching $411.51. 13,428 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,341. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $99.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $385.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $303.50 and a 52-week high of $412.93.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 32.01% and a return on equity of 490.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.35%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $402.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.92.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

