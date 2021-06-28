Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 46,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,489,000. AMC Networks comprises approximately 1.0% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned 0.11% of AMC Networks as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in AMC Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AMC Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 232.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 248.1% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMCX. Cowen increased their price target on AMC Networks from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $33.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. AMC Networks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.45.

In other news, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $1,942,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 686,133 shares in the company, valued at $33,325,479.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Joshua W. Sapan sold 39,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $2,068,165.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 748,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,740,441.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $65.98. 4,038 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 915,330. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92. AMC Networks Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.16 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.04.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $1.31. The business had revenue of $691.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.63 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 63.69%. The business’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences and a platform to distributors and advertisers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, National Networks; and International and Other.

