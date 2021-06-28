Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Stock Position Lifted by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 411.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,204 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,233 shares during the quarter. Quest Diagnostics accounts for approximately 0.8% of Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,701,114 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,501,723,000 after buying an additional 236,899 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,928,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,846,000 after buying an additional 42,307 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 16.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,924,828 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $375,373,000 after buying an additional 407,180 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 6.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,349,270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,718,000 after buying an additional 146,264 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $229,685,000 after buying an additional 79,856 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $129.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,117. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.84, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $104.10 and a 52-week high of $142.80.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 22.18%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. UBS Group upgraded Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.36.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 44,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $6,156,643.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,657,467. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine T. Doherty sold 8,536 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.96, for a total value of $1,194,698.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,619,310.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

