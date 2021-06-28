Pundi X[new] (PUNDIX) Price Reaches $0.91

Pundi X[new] (CURRENCY:PUNDIX) traded up 13% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, Pundi X[new] has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Pundi X[new] coin can now be purchased for about $0.91 or 0.00002640 BTC on popular exchanges. Pundi X[new] has a total market cap of $234.16 million and approximately $27.48 million worth of Pundi X[new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Pundi X[new] alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00121928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00164808 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34,438.44 or 1.00361592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

Pundi X[new] Coin Profile

Pundi X[new]’s total supply is 258,491,637 coins. Pundi X[new]’s official Twitter account is @PundiXLabs

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pundi X is a payment platform that will leverage the Ethereum blockchain to ease the cryptocurrency payments or transactions. The platform will feature retail intelligence, inventory management, order management, marketing, loyalty programs and transactions through mobile wallets and bank cards. Furthermore, the Pundi X will reward the global brand retailers for facilitating their customers to complete transactions via Pundi X POS devices. The Pundi X token (PUNDIX) is an ERC-20 that will be used to reward the retailers and as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Pundi X[new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X[new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pundi X[new] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pundi X[new] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PUNDIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Pundi X[new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pundi X[new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.