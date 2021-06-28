Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to Announce -$0.12 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to announce ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.09). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 76.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.38). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.59) to ($0.32). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,460.04% and a negative return on equity of 182.21%. The business had revenue of $0.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.95 million.

CRBP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

NASDAQ CRBP traded up $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.93. The stock had a trading volume of 29,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,085,996. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 5.52. The stock has a market cap of $240.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRBP. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 102,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 8,464 shares in the last quarter. 35.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics that target the endocannabinoid system in the fields of autoimmunity, fibrosis, and cancer. Its lead product candidate is lenabasum, a cannabinoid receptor type 2 (CB2) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of dermatomyositis; and in Phase II clinical trial to treat systemic lupus erythematosus.

