Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Ubisoft Entertainment SA (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 88.9% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 159,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of UBSFY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.78. The company had a trading volume of 52,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.44. Ubisoft Entertainment has a 52 week low of $12.78 and a 52 week high of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Ubisoft Entertainment alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ubisoft Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ubisoft Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ubisoft Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA produce, publishes, and distributes video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in both physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubisoft Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.