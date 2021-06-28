Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Senex Energy Limited (OTCMKTS:VPTOF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Senex Energy in a report on Monday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:VPTOF remained flat at $$2.74 during midday trading on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.84. Senex Energy has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $8.48.

Senex Energy Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas resources in Australia. It primarily holds oil and gas assets in the Cooper-Eromanga Basin located in South Australia; and the Surat Basin located in Queensland. The company was formerly known as Victoria Petroleum NL and changed its name to Senex Energy Limited in 2010.

