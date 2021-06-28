Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jun 28th, 2021

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 776.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.07. 7,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,179. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $101.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.