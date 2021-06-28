Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a growth of 776.5% from the May 31st total of 1,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WTKWY traded down $0.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $101.07. 7,900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,179. Wolters Kluwer has a 52 week low of $76.25 and a 52 week high of $101.67. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $95.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $27.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.53.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

