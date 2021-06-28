Employees Retirement System of Texas Has $21.81 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 107,633 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,997 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Dollar General were worth $21,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Westshore Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $1,093,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in Dollar General by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 388,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,788,000 after buying an additional 10,927 shares during the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc grew its stake in Dollar General by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 35,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,162,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 141,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,746,000 after purchasing an additional 20,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Dollar General presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.39.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $211.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $50.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.81.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $8.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 7.96%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. Analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.82%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

