Employees Retirement System of Texas Cuts Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $18,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 1.0% in the first quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 2,780 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter worth $439,000. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.8% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 338,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $125,000,000 after acquiring an additional 21,632 shares in the last quarter. Rikoon Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 99.2% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

NYSE:LMT opened at $382.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $402.38. The company has a market cap of $106.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.42, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $384.93.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.60 dividend. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 41.87%.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

