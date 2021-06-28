iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by Capital One Financial Corp

Capital One Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 155,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,654 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Capital One Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Capital One Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $19,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA TIP opened at $127.58 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $122.72 and a twelve month high of $128.29. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.31.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

