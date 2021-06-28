Delta Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Delta Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,848 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 74,144,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013,261 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,527,116,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,937,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,477,000 after purchasing an additional 2,977,421 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 20,696,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,412,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,049,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,310,000 after purchasing an additional 314,058 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.93. The stock had a trading volume of 34,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,023,374. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $53.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.87.

