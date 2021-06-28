Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Acquires Shares of 8,754 Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,754 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $703,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $566,903,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 691.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,216,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,667,000 after buying an additional 1,062,994 shares in the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the first quarter valued at $51,122,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,657,033 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,738,408,000 after buying an additional 630,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nucor by 107.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 850,497 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,269,000 after buying an additional 441,247 shares in the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nucor alerts:

Shares of Nucor stock opened at $96.69 on Monday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $38.51 and a 12-month high of $110.96. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.52.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.04). Nucor had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 7.63%. The company had revenue of $7.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 14.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

Nucor declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Bank of America upgraded Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nucor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.42.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.96, for a total transaction of $409,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,213,275.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.02, for a total value of $6,777,582.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 197,703 shares in the company, valued at $20,367,363.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 176,897 shares of company stock worth $15,855,110. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.