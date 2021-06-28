Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Shares Gap Up to $2.63

Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $2.63, but opened at $2.73. Uranium Energy shares last traded at $2.69, with a volume of 20,433 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on UEC shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Uranium Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $625.10 million, a P/E ratio of -29.77 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.60.

In other news, Director Spencer Abraham sold 71,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $227,117.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,200,146.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David Kong sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $79,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 155,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,355.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 151,646 shares of company stock valued at $482,918 in the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Uranium Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

About Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto ParanÃ¡ titanium projects in Paraguay.

Featured Article: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.