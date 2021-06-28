MAN SE (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

MAN SE (OTCMKTS:MAGOY) announced an annual dividend on Thursday, June 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a positive change from MAN’s previous annual dividend of $0.008.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAGOY opened at $8.94 on Monday. MAN has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $8.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.06.

Get MAN alerts:

MAN Company Profile

MAN SE operates in commercial vehicle industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through two divisions, MAN Truck & Bus and MAN Latin America. The MAN Truck & Bus division manufactures commercial vehicles. This division provides vans, trucks, buses, and diesel and gas engines, as well as passenger and freight transportation services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for MAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.