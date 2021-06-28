Nicholas Company Inc. Reduces Stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Nicholas Company Inc. decreased its stake in TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 242,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. owned about 0.13% of TransUnion worth $21,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TransUnion by 271.8% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransUnion in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 27.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TransUnion during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 96.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRU traded down $1.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $109.98. The stock had a trading volume of 4,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,300,312. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $78.02 and a twelve month high of $111.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $21.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.42, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.31.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. TransUnion had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $745.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransUnion will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Heather J. Russell sold 8,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $770,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,780. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,438 shares of company stock worth $6,124,550 in the last 90 days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on TransUnion from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Truist boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.08.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

