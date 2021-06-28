Nicholas Company Inc. Raises Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Nicholas Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 66.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 259,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 103,235 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Company Inc.’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $29,942,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 4.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in AptarGroup by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ATR traded down $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $140.58. 1,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,374. The stock has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.67. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.17 and a 12 month high of $158.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $148.24.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $776.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This is a boost from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ATR shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

In other AptarGroup news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,302. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Company Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

