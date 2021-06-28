Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Shares Sold by Nicholas Company Inc.

Nicholas Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,831,380 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Enterprise Products Partners worth $40,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 342,809 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after purchasing an additional 55,281 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 251.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,146 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 2,251 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 437,231 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 30,036 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

EPD traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.77. 50,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,954,675. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $51.94 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.57%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.31%.

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enterprise Products Partners has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

