RAI Finance (RAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $27.81 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 28th. In the last seven days, RAI Finance has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. RAI Finance has a total market capitalization of $27.81 million and approximately $9.72 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One RAI Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.77 or 0.00002255 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.16 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.84 or 0.00121928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00164808 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000163 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34,438.44 or 1.00361592 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002848 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s launch date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,938,848 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RAI Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RAI Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

