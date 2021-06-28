Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $21.50

Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.50 and last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 14916 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $21.25.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.97.

The company has a market capitalization of $90.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.05.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 26.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Infosys by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,078,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,351,000 after buying an additional 1,617,266 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 619.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,164,441 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $920,358,000 after buying an additional 42,329,564 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Infosys by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 24,498,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $458,621,000 after buying an additional 2,756,587 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Infosys by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $224,498,000 after buying an additional 1,851,330 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Infosys by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,164,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $208,991,000 after buying an additional 1,113,741 shares during the period. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

