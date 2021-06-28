Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Receives $14.19 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.14.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AGI shares. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

Shares of NYSE:AGI traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $7.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,844. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.65. Alamos Gold has a 52-week low of $7.02 and a 52-week high of $11.58. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.03.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGI. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 2.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,226,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,515,000 after purchasing an additional 106,099 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 950,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,827,000 after purchasing an additional 134,396 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 10,580 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 110,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

