Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 753.08 ($9.84).

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 792 ($10.35) to GBX 821 ($10.73) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 840 ($10.97) to GBX 810 ($10.58) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Barratt Developments to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 850 ($11.11) in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 809 ($10.57) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Barratt Developments stock traded up GBX 1.40 ($0.02) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 703.60 ($9.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 620,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,990. Barratt Developments has a 52 week low of GBX 428.10 ($5.59) and a 52 week high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,216.22. The firm has a market cap of £7.16 billion and a PE ratio of 17.82.

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

