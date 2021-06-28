Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) to announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Match Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.48. Match Group reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Match Group will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.61. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.79 to $3.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Match Group.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $667.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.74 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 39.56% and a net margin of 20.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTCH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Match Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $151.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research upgraded Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 12th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Match Group from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Match Group from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, June 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.70.

In other Match Group news, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.82, for a total transaction of $347,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,660.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Philip D. Eigenmann sold 10,861 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,587,986.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,861 shares in the company, valued at $1,587,986.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 2.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 39,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in Match Group by 65.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 36,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,957,000 after purchasing an additional 14,269 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 8.7% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 66,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Match Group by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,281,618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,069,000 after purchasing an additional 36,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Fourth Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Match Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Match Group stock opened at $162.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.02. Match Group has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $174.68. The firm has a market cap of $43.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.52, a P/E/G ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 1.13.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

