Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Lowers Position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 9.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $4,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Church & Dwight during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter worth about $32,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 44.0% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHD opened at $84.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.02 and a 1-year high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.63% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.2525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.27.

Church & Dwight Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

