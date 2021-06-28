Globeflex Capital L P Raises Position in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in Koppers Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KOP) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,562 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.45% of Koppers worth $3,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KOP. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Koppers by 383.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,044 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 828 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Koppers during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter valued at $72,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Koppers in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Koppers by 12,100.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,514 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Koppers news, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 6,000 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.62, for a total value of $219,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,455 shares in the company, valued at $602,582.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Daniel R. Groves sold 17,211 shares of Koppers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $606,859.86. Company insiders own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on KOP shares. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Koppers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Koppers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on shares of Koppers from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

Shares of KOP traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $31.45. The stock had a trading volume of 103 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,166. Koppers Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.79 and a fifty-two week high of $39.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a market capitalization of $668.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.45. Koppers had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 33.47%. The company had revenue of $407.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $407.90 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Koppers Holdings Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood treatment chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC).

