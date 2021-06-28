Globeflex Capital L P Buys 160,350 Shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 641,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 160,350 shares during the quarter. Extreme Networks comprises about 1.0% of Globeflex Capital L P’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.51% of Extreme Networks worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 468.7% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 106,143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 87,480 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,733,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,415,000 after purchasing an additional 231,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 16,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. 80.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXTR traded down $0.16 on Monday, reaching $11.12. The stock had a trading volume of 2,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,330,178. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.89. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.73 and a fifty-two week high of $12.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.00 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.18, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a positive return on equity of 71.36% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $253.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXTR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Extreme Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley upped their target price on Extreme Networks from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.87, for a total value of $221,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 595,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,279,193.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Shoemaker purchased 7,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 365,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,710. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,317 shares of company stock worth $2,929,126. 3.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

