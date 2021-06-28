Globeflex Capital L P Buys 29,451 Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Asset Management makes up about 0.7% of Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 3,865,000.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,651 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 38,650 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 190.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 5,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,402,230 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,607,000 after acquiring an additional 339,182 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,914 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,253,000 after purchasing an additional 13,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,612 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on APAM. Zacks Investment Research cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.67.

Shares of NYSE:APAM traded down $1.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.51. 1,355 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,607. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.30. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a 12-month low of $30.66 and a 12-month high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $290.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $282.11 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 178.08%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 105.71%.

In other Artisan Partners Asset Management news, Director Tench Coxe bought 98,000 shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.06 per share, with a total value of $5,003,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

