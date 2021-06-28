Globeflex Capital L P Sells 1,460 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Globeflex Capital L P cut its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,458 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Emergent BioSolutions were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,588,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,995,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 715.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 520,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $48,389,000 after acquiring an additional 456,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,608,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $521,084,000 after acquiring an additional 331,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,081,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,913,000 after acquiring an additional 188,179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on EBS. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.50.

Shares of NYSE EBS traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,365. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.40. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $137.61. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.01.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.56. Emergent BioSolutions had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $343.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 3,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $177,290.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $812,012.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

