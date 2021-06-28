Concentric Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $33,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Accenture in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Accenture in the first quarter worth $43,000. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Shares of ACN opened at $293.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $286.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.03 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $210.15 and a 52 week high of $297.80.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $13.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.94% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In related news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 873 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.78, for a total transaction of $251,231.94. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 27,166 shares in the company, valued at $7,817,831.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,048 shares of company stock valued at $6,328,010. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Accenture from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas raised Accenture from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $335.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Accenture from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.27.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Further Reading: Basic Economics

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.