Concentric Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,450 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Concentric Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DLR. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR opened at $152.21 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.60. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.65 and a fifty-two week high of $165.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $157.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

In other Digital Realty Trust news, CEO A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $1,691,168.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,168. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matt Mercier sold 205 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.25, for a total value of $33,261.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,774.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 561,590 shares of company stock valued at $86,767,205 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

