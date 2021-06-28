Harspring Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Harspring Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 87.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Roku makes up approximately 2.6% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Harspring Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $14,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Roku during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Roku by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Roku by 152.5% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. 60.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ROKU traded up $7.34 on Monday, hitting $438.28. 62,061 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,777. The stock has a market cap of $58.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 559.67 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $345.29. Roku, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $112.11 and a fifty-two week high of $486.72. The company has a current ratio of 4.38, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $490.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Roku’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ROKU. Citigroup decreased their target price on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Roku from $518.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Macquarie increased their target price on Roku from $400.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.58.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 2,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.41, for a total value of $887,113.17. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.64, for a total value of $15,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,775 shares of company stock valued at $85,868,801 in the last quarter. Insiders own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 51.2 million active accounts.

