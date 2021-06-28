C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 57.2% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

Shares of VYM traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.54. 33,399 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,785,776. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $76.86 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.62.

