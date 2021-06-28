C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Purchases 425 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $391,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VOE. FMR LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 243,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,318,000 after acquiring an additional 10,948 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 28,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,403,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 239.4% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded down $1.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $140.62. 2,522 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,390. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $142.27. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $91.86 and a one year high of $146.55.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

