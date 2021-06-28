United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) Shares Bought by C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in United States Cellular were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the first quarter valued at $73,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Cellular in the fourth quarter valued at $86,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in United States Cellular by 133.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,039 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 558.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,856 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the last quarter. 16.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Cellular alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on USM shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded United States Cellular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.81.

Shares of United States Cellular stock traded down $0.93 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.90. The stock had a trading volume of 307 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,601. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.31. United States Cellular Co. has a 1 year low of $28.19 and a 1 year high of $39.96.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.37 million. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that United States Cellular Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United States Cellular news, EVP Deirdre Drake sold 13,747 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $498,328.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,735.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,388 shares of company stock worth $559,313. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as accessories; sells wireless devices to agents and other third-party distributors for resale; and offers option to purchase devices and accessories under instalment contracts.

Featured Article: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Cellular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Cellular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.