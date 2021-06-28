C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 125.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,461 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after buying an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Micron Technology by 368.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.29.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $396,776.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 257,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,475,453.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,681 shares of company stock worth $8,136,185 over the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MU traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 330,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,563,822. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.25 and a fifty-two week high of $96.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.54. The firm has a market cap of $92.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

