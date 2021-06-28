250,000 Shares in Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) Bought by Harspring Capital Management LLC

Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 250,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,870,000. Enova International accounts for about 1.5% of Harspring Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Enova International by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Enova International by 7.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $16,071,000 after buying an additional 30,571 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in Enova International by 339.7% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,412 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Enova International by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Enova International by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 159,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 47,678 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Enova International alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 price objective (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of ENVA stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $33.67. 556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,297. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 8.56 and a current ratio of 8.56. Enova International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.84.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a net margin of 45.70% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $259.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $266.39 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $50,050.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 89,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,705. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Fisher sold 8,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.52, for a total transaction of $299,930.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 510,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,143,935.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,215 shares of company stock worth $1,925,331. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Enova International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enova International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.