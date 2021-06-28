China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Shares Gap Down to $19.15

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $19.15, but opened at $17.21. China Yuchai International shares last traded at $17.20, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised China Yuchai International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.30. The company has a market capitalization of $688.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.30.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 28th. This is a positive change from China Yuchai International’s previous annual dividend of $0.85. This represents a yield of 9.96%. China Yuchai International’s payout ratio is currently 41.26%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYD. Group One Trading L.P. raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 705.9% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 648,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,600,000 after buying an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 4th quarter worth $185,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of China Yuchai International by 133.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International in the 1st quarter worth $286,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.06% of the company’s stock.

China Yuchai International Company Profile (NYSE:CYD)

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates in two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines, as well as natural gas engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services for light trucks, medium and heavy-duty trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, and marine and industrial applications; and generator sets, as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems.

