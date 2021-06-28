Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Shares Gap Down to $28.13

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $28.13, but opened at $27.38. Carnival Co. & shares last traded at $26.67, with a volume of 529,264 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCL shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Carnival Co. & currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.16.

The firm has a market cap of $25.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.14.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 39.14% and a negative net margin of 1,375.09%. The firm had revenue of $26.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.00 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & plc will post -5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at $20,751,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 88,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $2,491,549.34. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,304,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,620,262.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCL. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 4,166.7% during the first quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 92.9% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. 52.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

